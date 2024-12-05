Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested: Saint John police

The Saint John Police Force says a man who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has been arrested.

A warrant was issued on Tuesday for Dylan McNamara after he allegedly breached the conditions of his statutory release.

He allegedly failed to return to the Community Correctional Centre in Saint John as directed.

Police say McNamara was arrested without incident on Wednesday and he remains in custody.

The 26-year-old is serving a four-year, three-month and 10-day sentence for convictions of: