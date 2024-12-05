ATLANTIC
    • Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested: Saint John police

    Dylan McNamara is pictured in a photo provided by the Saint John Police Force. Dylan McNamara is pictured in a photo provided by the Saint John Police Force.
    The Saint John Police Force says a man who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has been arrested.

    A warrant was issued on Tuesday for Dylan McNamara after he allegedly breached the conditions of his statutory release.

    He allegedly failed to return to the Community Correctional Centre in Saint John as directed.

    Police say McNamara was arrested without incident on Wednesday and he remains in custody.

    The 26-year-old is serving a four-year, three-month and 10-day sentence for convictions of:

    • armed robbery
    • disguise with intent
    • possession of property obtained by crime – over $5,000
    • possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
    • utter threat to cause death/harm
    • assault peace officer
    • two counts of escape or being at large without excuse
    • assault with a weapon
    • theft under $5,000
    • obstruct public/peace officer

