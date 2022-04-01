Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant: Saint John police

Spence is described as five-foot-nine and 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. (SOURCE: Saint John Police Force) Spence is described as five-foot-nine and 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. (SOURCE: Saint John Police Force)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island