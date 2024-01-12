ATLANTIC
    • Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant: Saint John Police Force

    Ryan Cail is need in a photo supplied by the Saint John Police Force. (Courtesy: Saint John Police Force) Ryan Cail is need in a photo supplied by the Saint John Police Force. (Courtesy: Saint John Police Force)
    The Saint John Police Force is searching for a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

    Police say a warrant was issued for 30-year-old Ryan Cail on Thursday for breaching the conditions of a statutory release.

    In a Friday news release from the force, police described Cail as five-foot-six, around 150 pounds, with blue eyes, brown hair, a shaved head, and red facial hair. He was last seen wearing black track pants with white stripes down the leg, a maroon sweater, and a grey cap.

    Police also say Cail has a number of identifying tattoos, including the letters “TJ” on his left inner forearm, “mom” on his left upper arm, a dollar sign on his right forearm, as well as a scar on his forehead.

    Cail is serving almost three years for:

    •  robbery
    •  possession of weapon contrary to prohibition order
    •  possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
    •  failure to comply with probation order
    •  unlawfully at large

    Police are now asking for the public’s help in locating Cail and are warning the public not to approach him.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

