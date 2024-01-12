Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant: Saint John Police Force

The Saint John Police Force is searching for a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Police say a warrant was issued for 30-year-old Ryan Cail on Thursday for breaching the conditions of a statutory release.

In a Friday news release from the force, police described Cail as five-foot-six, around 150 pounds, with blue eyes, brown hair, a shaved head, and red facial hair. He was last seen wearing black track pants with white stripes down the leg, a maroon sweater, and a grey cap.

Police also say Cail has a number of identifying tattoos, including the letters “TJ” on his left inner forearm, “mom” on his left upper arm, a dollar sign on his right forearm, as well as a scar on his forehead.

Cail is serving almost three years for:

robbery

possession of weapon contrary to prohibition order

possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

failure to comply with probation order

unlawfully at large

Police are now asking for the public’s help in locating Cail and are warning the public not to approach him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

