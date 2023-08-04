Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant turns himself in to Halifax police

Halifax Regional Police say they arrested a man who was wanted on two outstanding warrants for incidents that happened in the Halifax-area, and in British Columbia.

In a Friday news release, police said 29-year-old Tyler Joshua Byers turned himself in at a police headquarters in Halifax early Friday morning.

Police say he turned himself in for a Canada-wide warrant that was issued by Chilliwack RCMP, and an arrest warrant issued by Halifax Regional Police for failing to attend court.

According to the release, his arrest was connected to a police operation on Frederick Avenue on Thursday.

Byers is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date to face charges of failing to attend court.

