Man wanted on Nova Scotia-wide warrant arrested in N.B., facing new charges

A Nova Scotia man who was the subject of a province-wide warrant has been arrested in New Brunswick and is facing several new charges, including attempted murder and flight from police.

Last month, police said 54-year-old Leland “Lee” Lynds of Wentworth, N.S., was facing charges after an incident in the community on March 21.

Police now say the incident involved a report of threats at a home involving Lynds and a man he knew.

Lynds was then charged on March 27 with unsafe storage of a firearm and failure to comply with conditions of a release order.

Police made several unsuccessful attempts to find him and asked for help from the public.

Investigators also believed Lynds was armed.

On Tuesday, Cumberland County District RCMP responded to a report of a threats at a home in Middleboro, N.S.

Police say Lynds, who had a firearm, threatened to kill a man he knew.

Police allege the man fled in his vehicle and Lynds began chasing him in his own vehicle.

Colchester County District RCMP members were also dispatched to the scene and police say Lynds was then found on Highway 4 in Wentworth, N.S.

Police say they tried to pull Lynds over but he would not stop.

A pursuit began, but police say it ended because of high speeds and Lynds fled the scene.

The victim was not injured.

On Thursday, Lynds was found at a motel in the Sussex, N.B., area.

He was arrested by members of the New Brunswick RCMP Emergency Response Team and taken back to Nova Scotia.

Lynds has been remanded into custody and will appear in Amherst provincial court on Tuesday.

He will be facing new charges of: