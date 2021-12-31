Man wanted on Nova Scotia-wide warrant arrested in New Brunswick

A 27-year-old man, who was wanted on a Nova Scotia-wide arrest warrant, has been taken into custody in New Brunswick. Colchester County District RCMP partnered with the New Brunswick RCMP to make the arrest.

Shawn Kenneth Hughes, of South Branch, was wanted in relation to a number of offences, including arson, assault and uttering threats for incidents that happened between April and December 2021 in the Colchester area.

“The New Brunswick RCMP Emergency Response Team executed a Warrant to Enter a Dwelling-House on December 29 in Cocagne, New Brunswick. Police located Hughes inside the home and was arrested safely,” read a release from the Nova Scotia RCMP.

Hughes will be brought back to Nova Scotia and will appear in Truro Provincial Court.