Man wanted on Nova Scotia-wide warrant arrested: RCMP

Police say a man who was wanted on a provincewide warrant out of Nova Scotia’s Digby County has been arrested.

A warrant for the arrest of Kitpu Pikun McDonald was originally issued Wednesday after RCMP investigators made several unsuccessful attempts to find him.

At the time, police believed the 30-year-old may have been armed.

McDonald is facing several charges following an incident police say happened in Seabrook, N.S., last week.

He has been charged with:

pointing a firearm

unauthorized possession of a firearm

unauthorized possession of restricted weapon/ammunition

two counts of failure to comply with prohibition order

careless use of a firearm

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

possession of a firearm knowing possession is unauthorized

Police did not provide any details about McDonald’s arrest in a news release Thursday morning.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in Digby provincial court Thursday.