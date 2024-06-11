Man wanted on province-wide arrest warrant after alleged home invasion with firearm: N.S. RCMP

Victoria County District RCMP is asking for information to help find a man currently wanted on a province-wide arrest warrant after an attempted home invasion involving a firearm on Monday.

Police say they issued the warrant after they responded to the attempted home invasion at a home in Wagmatcook, N.S., just after 5 a.m.

Police say 28-year-old Desmond Herman Bernard of Wagmatcook, N.S., is wanted for:

forcible entry

use of a firearm while committing an indictable offence

careless use of a firearm

pointing a firearm

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a firearm while prohibited, commit an indictable offence while wearing a mask

two counts of failing to comply with probation order

After making several attempts to locate Bernard, police say they are now asking for help from the public.

He is described by police as six-foot-two and around 238 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Bernard’s whereabouts is asked by police to contact them at 902-295-2350, or to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

