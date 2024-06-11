ATLANTIC
    • Man wanted on provincewide arrest warrant after alleged home invasion with firearm: N.S. RCMP

    Desmond Herman Bernard, 28, is seen in a photo from the RCMP. (Courtesy; Nova Scotia RCMP) Desmond Herman Bernard, 28, is seen in a photo from the RCMP. (Courtesy; Nova Scotia RCMP)
    Victoria County District RCMP is asking for information to help find a man currently wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant after an attempted home invasion involving a firearm on Monday.

    Police say they issued the warrant after they responded to the attempted home invasion at a home in Wagmatcook, N.S., just after 5 a.m.

    Police say 28-year-old Desmond Herman Bernard of Wagmatcook, N.S., is wanted for:

    •  forcible entry
    •  use of a firearm while committing an indictable offence
    •  careless use of a firearm
    •  pointing a firearm
    •  possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a firearm while prohibited, commit an indictable offence while wearing a mask
    •  two counts of failing to comply with probation order

    After making several attempts to locate Bernard, police say they are now asking for help from the public.

    He is described by police as six-foot-two and around 238 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

    Anyone with information on Bernard’s whereabouts is asked by police to contact them at 902-295-2350, or to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

