    • Man wanted on provincewide warrant arrested: N.S. RCMP

    The N.S. RCMP obtained a provincewide warrant for 44-year-old John Allan Russell Warner after he allegedly breached the conditions of his parole.
    The Nova Scotia RCMP says it has arrested a Windsor man wanted on a provincewide warrant for the past several weeks.

    A warrant for the arrest of 44-year-old John Allan Russell Warner was issued on Jan. 3 after he allegedly breached the conditions of his parole.

    Police said in a Saturday afternoon news release that Warner had been arrested.

    No details about his arrest were released.

