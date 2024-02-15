Man wanted on provincewide warrant arrested: N.S. RCMP

The Nova Scotia RCMP has arrested a man wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant in relation to an assault that happened in Little River on Sunday.

In a news release on Thursday, police said they were searching for 33-year-old Christopher Charles Mattinson of Little River. He was arrested on Friday.

He is facing a number of charges including:

assault causing bodily harm

assault

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

unauthorized possession of a firearm

uttering threats

failure to comply with conditions

Police say Mattison is being held in custody and will appear in the Amherst provincial court on Friday.

