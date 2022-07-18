Man wearing ghost face mask wanted by Halifax police

Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a man was seen in a resident’s backyard wearing a ghost face mask.

Officers were called to a residence in the area of Ruben Court in Dartmouth late Sunday evening after a caller reported seeing a man in their backyard wearing a mask. The call for assistance came after police received reports of the suspect being in the same yard earlier in the evening, as well as in the area the week before.

The suspect fled on foot when he was discovered by a resident. Police describe the man as approximately 6 feet tall, wearing dark clothing, and a ghost face mask.

Officers are asking anyone with any information about the incident or video from the area to call police at 902-490-5020.