Man who allegedly shot woman arrested in Fredericton

A man who was wanted on an outstanding warrant for allegedly shooting a woman has been arrested in Fredericton.

An arrest warrant was issued for 21-year-old Jacob James Phillips on Nov. 12 following an incident earlier that week.

On Nov. 7, the Fredericton Police Force responded to a call on Riverside Drive, where a woman said she had been shot in the leg.

She was taken to hospital for treatment and the force said she was in stable condition at the time.

Police said they didn’t believe the shooting was a random act.

Crime Stoppers was offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to Phillips’ arrest.

He was arrested Sunday night following a police operation in the Dunn’s Crossing Road area of Fredericton.

Fredericton police had asked residents to avoid the area in a tweet around 7:45 p.m.

Phillips was taken into custody about an hour later.

Phillips is facing the following charges in connection with the shooting:

discharging a firearm with intent

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

aggravated assault

breach of an undertaking

Police say more charges may be laid as they continue to investigate.

They also say there is no threat to public safety.