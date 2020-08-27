HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police have charged a Reserve Mines, N.S., man with several offences after his arrest led to an "officer-involved shooting," according to the director of Nova Scotia's police watchdog.

Police say they have charged 30-year-old Kevin Joseph Brezuk, with the following charges:

motor vehicle theft

dangerous operation of a vehicle

flight from peace officer

three counts of assaulting a peace officer

possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

three counts of assault with a weapon

two counts of mischief endangering life

operation of a vehicle while prohibited

Felix Cacchione, the director of Nova Scotia's Serious Incident Response Team, said SIRT is investigating the shooting. That investigation is separate from the police investigation.

Police say the incident unfolded Tuesday evening when they received a report of a stolen vehicle and tracked it in the south end of Halifax near the campus of Dalhousie University.

When officers converged on the vehicle and tried to box it in, police say the driver put the truck in reverse and rammed into a police vehicle.

Things escalated from there.

"A shot was fired by one of the officers," said Cacchione. "The affected party was struck … non-life-threatening injuries."

The suspect’s vehicle came to a stop after it struck a tree and the driver was arrested at the scene and taken to hospital. He was treated for a gunshot wound and released from hospital.

Meanwhile, police are seeking information about a dangerous driving incident in connection with the investigation. Police say a pickup truck was driving inbound toward Halifax from the Bedford area between 7:45 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The vehicle, described as a large, white Ford F350 truck, drove along the Bedford Highway, Fairview overpass, Joseph Howe Drive, Kempt Road, Robie Street and Halifax's south end.

Anyone with information about the truck or incident is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police.