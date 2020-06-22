HALIFAX -- A man who barricaded himself inside an apartment building in Dartmouth, N.S., is now in custody after a lengthy standoff with police.

Halifax Regional Police and crisis negotiators responded to the apartment building in the 0-100 block of Pinecrest Drive early Monday morning.

The man eventually climbed onto the roof of the building and was heard shouting at police.

After several hours of negotiations, the man surrendered to police around 9:30 a.m.

Halifax firefighters brought a ladder to the scene, which was used to bring the man down from the roof of the building.

Police say no one was injured and there was never any threat to public safety.

There is no word on possible charges at this time.

Pinecrest Drive was closed between Primrose Street and Jackson Road during the incident.

