Man who died at Dieppe construction site identified, described as hardworking father

A construction company has identified the 42-year-old man who died following an industrial accident in Dieppe, N.B., on Monday.

The man was an employee of Perfection Contracting who identified him as Jamie Harris in a social media post Tuesday night.

Harris is described in the post as a valued member of the company’s work family and condolences were offered to his loved ones.

“You will be missed and forever remembered for your hard work and dedication to the company,” reads the post.

The company also linked to an online site raising money for a home for Harris’s fiancé and their two children.

The message on the GoFundMe page describes Harris as a "dedicated father, a loyal friend, and a hardworking individual."

RCMP says the fatal accident happened Monday evening at construction site while crews were fixing a pipe.

Sgt. Sébastien Decaens of the Codiac Regional RCMP told CTV News on Tuesday that he couldn't release any more details until the investigation is complete, but foul play is not suspected.

WorkSafeNB is also investigating the incident.

