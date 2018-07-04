

A Cape Breton man remains in critical condition tonight after he was found at the bottom of a cliff seriously injured.

Police say it remains a mystery how the man ended up there and so far they have not released his name.

Sources say he is from Bras d'Or and moved to the Dominion area with his girlfriend just over a month ago.

Neighbours say they heard man and a woman arguing hours earlier, but are unsure if the incident is related.

Cape Breton Regional Police say they received a 911 call at four in the afternoon on Monday to a report of a man over a cliff.

Police say the man, who is believed to be in his late twenties, was found by someone walking along the shoreline.

Fire officials say the man was found at the bottom of a 25- to 30-foot cliff.

The man was put on a backboard due to a possible spinal injury and because of the height of his fall.

Assistant Deputy Fire Chief Murray McNeil says the incident occurred at low tide, which helped rescuers. He says if it had happened hours later, it would be a completely different situation.

“About another hour later, we probably would've been looking at more of a boat rescue because the tide was coming in,” said McNeil. “Lucky for him, with the situation the way it was, we were able to get him quickly, get him on a backboard, and get him up to the ambulance and off to the regional hospital.”

It's still not clear how the man ended up at the bottom of the embankment.

Police say they're working with the family and the man’s girlfriend to try and find out more information.

And although their investigation is continuing, they say foul play has been ruled out.

We did reach out to family today, but they were not available for comment.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Kyle Moore.