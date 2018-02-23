

CTV Atlantic





A 34-year-old man who was the subject of an attempted water rescue on New Brunswick’s Petitcodiac River is facing a number of charges, including assault

The RCMP responded to a complaint of an assault at a home on Salisbury Road in Moncton shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the suspect had fled the scene before officers arrived.

A short time later, a man was spotted on a large piece of ice, floating down the Petitcodiac River.

Marc Cormier, the district chief of the Dieppe Fire Department, told CTV Atlantic that crews threw ropes and equipment to the man in an effort to rescue him, but he refused them.

Police say the man managed to make it to shore on his own. He was then taken into custody and transported to hospital with hypothermia and upper body injuries.

Mike Delahunt is facing two counts of assault, one count of uttering threats, one count of damage to property, and two counts of breach of probation.

Delahunt appeared Friday in Moncton provincial court. He was remanded into custody pending a bail hearing on Monday.