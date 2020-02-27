FREDERICTON -- A Fredericton man has been sentenced to 100 days in jail for practising law without a licence.

Vaughn Barnett was found in contempt of an injunction order imposed on him by a court in 2000.

He was previously found guilty on the same charge in 2007 and spent 10 days in jail.

Barnett has a law degree but is not a member of the provincial law society.

He says he's a community activist who helps low-income people but does not provide legal advice.

Barnett has apologized to the court, but Court of Queen's Bench Chief Justice Tracey DeWare said at this point the apologies are "falling on deaf judicial ears."