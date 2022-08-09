Man who tried to steal vehicle, assaulted owner arrested: Saint John police

A 39-year-old man has been arrested by police in Saint John, N.B., in connection with an assault and multiple theft investigations.

The Saint John Police Force was called to an attempted theft of a motor vehicle on Queen Street South just after 7:30 a.m. Monday.

According to a news release, a witness had interrupted a man who was trying to steal a neighbour’s vehicle.

Police say the suspect tried to get away on a bicycle but the vehicle’s owner confronted him.

Police say the suspect threatened the owner with a weapon and left the area. No injuries were reported.

According to the news release, a responding officer found the suspect on St. Andrews Street around 9:25 a.m. and arrested him for attempting to steal the vehicle, assault with a weapon and possession of the stolen property.

Police say the man was found in possession of stolen property linked to other thefts from vehicles in the Carmarthen Street and Queen Street areas.

Some of the recovered property had not yet been reported stolen.

Police are asking anyone in the Carmarthen Street and Queen Street areas to report any missing property from their vehicles.

The suspect was released on an undertaking to appear in court on Oct. 18.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.