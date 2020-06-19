Advertisement
Atlantic News | Local Breaking | CTV News Atlantic
Man who was pulled from Chocolate Lake dies from injuries
Published Friday, June 19, 2020 11:27AM ADT Last Updated Friday, June 19, 2020 1:30PM ADT
HALIFAX -- A man who went under the water at a popular swimming spot in Halifax earlier this week has died from his injuries.
Police, fire crews and paramedics responded to Chocolate Lake around 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say a 22-year-old man was pulled from the lake and rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police provided an update on Friday, confirming that the Halifax man has since died.
No other details were provided.
RELATED IMAGES