HALIFAX -- A man who went under the water at a popular swimming spot in Halifax earlier this week has died from his injuries.

Police, fire crews and paramedics responded to Chocolate Lake around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say a 22-year-old man was pulled from the lake and rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police provided an update on Friday, confirming that the Halifax man has since died.

No other details were provided.