HALIFAX -- A man who was shot while police were conducting an investigation in New Glasgow, N.S., last month is now facing charges in connection with the incident.

New Glasgow Regional Police were responding to the Washington Street area around 10 p.m. on Aug. 3 as part of the investigation when the shooting occurred.

Felix Cacchione, the director of SIRT, previously confirmed to CTV News that a police officer fired their weapon, striking and injuring the suspect.

The 25-year-old Pictou County man was taken to the Aberdeen Hospital in New Glasgow and later transferred to the Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre in Halifax.

No one else was injured.

The man is now facing charges of assault with a weapon, resisting/obstructing a police officer, possession of a dangerous weapon, theft under $5,000 and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team is investigating the incident. SIRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia.

Police have not released any details about the investigation they were conducting on Washington Street the night of the shooting. They say the investigation is ongoing.