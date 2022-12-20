Man who was subject of dangerous person alert taken into custody in Shelburne County, N.S.

A 52-year-old man who was the subject of a dangerous person alert Tuesday night has been taken into custody.

The RCMP told people near Centreville Southside Road in Lower Clarks Harbor, N.S., to shelter in place after a dangerous person alert was issued around 9 p.m.

The Nova Scotia RCMP was looking for Steven Edward Goreham after gunshots were reported earlier in the evening.

Police believed he was on foot with a firearm and searched the area with police dogs.

Just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, police tweeted that Goreham had been taken into custody.

Police also said that no one was injured during the incident.

The investigation continues.