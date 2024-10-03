ATLANTIC
    • Man, woman arrested after drugs, weapons seized from Kingston Peninsula home: N.B. RCMP

    Drugs and weapons seized from a home in Kingston Peninsula, N.B., on Aug. 13 are pictured. (RCMP) Drugs and weapons seized from a home in Kingston Peninsula, N.B., on Aug. 13 are pictured. (RCMP)
    The New Brunswick RCMP says two people have been arrested after drugs and weapons were seized from a home in the Kingston Peninsula, N.B.

    Police executed a search warrant at a residence on Route 845 around 4 p.m. on Aug. 13 in connection with an ongoing investigation.

    During the search, police seized a number of items, including:

    • unsafely stored firearms
    • prohibited firearms
    • firearm accessories
    • ammunition
    • a Taser
    • quantities of suspected methamphetamine
    • quantities of suspected cocaine
    • drug paraphernalia

    Police say a 48-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman, both from the Kingston Peninsula, were arrested at the scene. They were both released on conditions pending future court dates.

