Man, woman arrested after ‘hate motivated’ assault at New Glasgow pool hall
HALIFAX -- A man and woman are facing charges including assault after what police are calling a ‘hate motivated incident’ at a New Glasgow, N.S. pool hall.
New Glasgow Regional Police say shortly after midnight on Dec. 10, officers responded to an assault a local pool hall.
Police say they are investigating the assault as a ‘hate motivated incident’ based upon the victim’s nationality.
Two people were arrested and charged on scene.
A 35-year-old female was charged with assault and possession of a drug, while a 49-year-old male was charged with assault.
The male and female have been released upon strict conditions.
The investigation is ongoing.