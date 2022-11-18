Man, woman arrested after more than 400 grams of cocaine seized from Saint John home

Two people in Saint John, N.B., have been arrested in connection with a six-week drug-trafficking investigation, titled "Operation Caliper."

Police executed a search warrant at a north-end residence in the city on Thursday.

The Saint John Police Force says officers seized about 437 grams of a controlled substance believed to be cocaine, with an approximate street value of $43,700. Police say over $5,000 in Canadian currency was also seized from the home.

A 25-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were arrested for possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and proceeds of crime.

The man was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

The woman was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.