HALIFAX -- A man and a woman are facing charges after RCMP seized drugs during a search of a home in New Brunswick’s Esgenoôpetitj First Nation on Friday.

Police say at approximately 7 p.m. on March 12, members of the Neguac RCMP and RCMP Police Dog Services executed a search warrant at a home on Micmac Road, Esgenoôpetitj First Nation.

Police seized quantities of what is believed to be cocaine, hydromorphone and drug paraphernalia.

A 35-year-old man from Lavillette and 36-year-old woman from Esgenoôpetitj First Nation were arrested at the scene. Both were remanded in custody on unrelated warrants.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about illegal drug activity in their neighbourhood is asked to contact their local policeor Crime Stoppers.