Man, woman arrested following weapons complaint in Fredericton

A man and a woman are in custody following a weapons call in Fredericton Friday.

Police responded to a home near Canada, Young and Irvine streets around 12 p.m. and secured the area.

Within the hour, police say a man and a woman in their 20s “surrendered peacefully.”

Police were still on scene Friday afternoon.

Theinvestigation is ongoing. There is no word yet as to whether charges will be laid.