HALIFAX -- A 45-year-old Dartmouth man and 47-year-old Lower Sackville woman are facing charges after an assault involving a chainsaw, tree trimmer and vehicle on Sunday evening.

Shortly after 6 p.m. on April 25, Halifax Regional Police responded to an disturbance call outside a residence in the 100-200 block of Caledonia Road in Dartmouth.

Police say two men became involved in a physical altercation outside, and one man attacked the other with a chainsaw and tree trimmer.

According to police, a third man intervened and stopped the altercation before anyone was injured. While he was intervening, the man was struck by a vehicle driven by a woman.

Police believe the vehicle jumped the curb intending to strike the victim.

There were no serious injuries reported.

A 45-year-old Dartmouth man and 47-year-old Lower Sackville woman face charges of assault with a weapon, and possession of weapons dangerous to the public.

They have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a future date.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.