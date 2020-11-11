HALIFAX -- A 36-year-old man and 30-year-old woman have been arrested and charged with multiple drug trafficking offences following a drug bust in Truro, N.S. Tuesday night.

Truro Police say officers executed a search warrant at a Kaulback St. residence in Truro on the night of Nov. 10.

Police say over $5,300.00 in cash was seized along with substantial amounts of cocaine , methamphetamine , hydromorphone and cannabis.

A 36-year-old male and 30-year-old female have been arrested and charged with multiple drug trafficking offences. They are both expected to appear in court in December.