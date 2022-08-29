Man, woman charged after 67-year-old robbed, assaulted in Digby

A man and woman are facing charges after a man in his 60s was assaulted and robbed in Digby, N.S.

On Sunday around 12:30 p.m., the RCMP was called to a report of a robbery that had happened the day before on Mount Street.

In a news release, the RCMP says a 67-year-old man was assaulted and his bank card was stolen during a visit with a 31-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman.

Within 30 minutes of responding to the call, RCMP officers located and arrested the two suspects.

The pair was held overnight at the Digby RCMP detachment.

Police executed a search warrant at the suspects’ home, where RCMP says the stolen back card was found.

Cody William Lohnes, 31, and Crystal Lee Marwick, 45, both of Digby, have been charged with robbery.

Lohnes is also facing a charge of assault with a weapon and Marwick is facing a charge of breach of probation.

The two remain in custody and were due in Digby provincial court Monday.