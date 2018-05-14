

CTV Atlantic





A man and a woman are facing charges after a teenage girl was stabbed in Sydney Saturday morning.

Cape Breton Regional Police responded to the area of Sheriff Avenue and Townsend Street around 10:30 a.m. after receiving several reports of a disturbance and possible assault taking place in the area.

When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old girl in a vehicle suffering from a stab wound. She told police she had been involved in an altercation with a man and another woman and had been assaulted with a weapon.

The girl was taken to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. She has since been released from hospital.

Police found the suspects’ vehicle on Douglas Street and arrested a 44-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman inside a home.

Brian Michael Costigan is facing charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and assaulting a peace officer.

Jolene Rita Snow has been charged with breaching court-ordered conditions.

Costigan and Snow are due to appear Monday in Sydney provincial court.

Police say the suspects and victim are known to one another and the investigation is ongoing.