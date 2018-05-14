Featured
Man, woman charged after teen girl stabbed in Sydney
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, May 14, 2018 2:34PM ADT
Last Updated Monday, May 14, 2018 2:43PM ADT
A man and a woman are facing charges after a teenage girl was stabbed in Sydney Saturday morning.
Cape Breton Regional Police responded to the area of Sheriff Avenue and Townsend Street around 10:30 a.m. after receiving several reports of a disturbance and possible assault taking place in the area.
When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old girl in a vehicle suffering from a stab wound. She told police she had been involved in an altercation with a man and another woman and had been assaulted with a weapon.
The girl was taken to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. She has since been released from hospital.
Police found the suspects’ vehicle on Douglas Street and arrested a 44-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman inside a home.
Brian Michael Costigan is facing charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and assaulting a peace officer.
Jolene Rita Snow has been charged with breaching court-ordered conditions.
Costigan and Snow are due to appear Monday in Sydney provincial court.
Police say the suspects and victim are known to one another and the investigation is ongoing.