Man, woman charged in shooting incident in Saint-Antoine: N.B. RCMP

A man and woman have been charged in connection with a shooting in Saint-Antoine, N.B., last month.

Richibucto RCMP responded to a report of shots fired near a residence on Camille Street around 4:40 a.m. on Aug. 26.

When police arrived, a person was located with a gunshot wound. They were taken to hospital with what police believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

New Brunswick RCMP’s Southeast Crime Reduction Unit arrested three people in connection with the shooting between Aug. 30 and Sept. 1.

Justin Richard, 31, appeared in Moncton provincial court last Wednesday and was charged with attempted murder. He was remanded into custody.

An 18-year-old woman also appeared in court on Wednesday and was charged with accessory to attempted murder. She was later released on strict conditions and is scheduled to return to court at a later date.

Police say the third individual was released on conditions with a future court date.

The investigation is ongoing.

