ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Man, woman charged in shooting incident in Saint-Antoine: N.B. RCMP

    An RCMP detachment can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) An RCMP detachment can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    Share

    A man and woman have been charged in connection with a shooting in Saint-Antoine, N.B., last month.

    Richibucto RCMP responded to a report of shots fired near a residence on Camille Street around 4:40 a.m. on Aug. 26.

    When police arrived, a person was located with a gunshot wound. They were taken to hospital with what police believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

    New Brunswick RCMP’s Southeast Crime Reduction Unit arrested three people in connection with the shooting between Aug. 30 and Sept. 1.

    Justin Richard, 31, appeared in Moncton provincial court last Wednesday and was charged with attempted murder. He was remanded into custody.

    An 18-year-old woman also appeared in court on Wednesday and was charged with accessory to attempted murder. She was later released on strict conditions and is scheduled to return to court at a later date.

    Police say the third individual was released on conditions with a future court date.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News