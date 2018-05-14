

CTV Atlantic





Two people are facing attempted murder charges in connection with a violent robbery in Fredericton.

Police responded to a report that a woman needed assistance on the city’s south side around 4 a.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived, they determined the woman had been a victim of an “extremely violent robbery” and was in need of medical assistance.

The investigation led police and members of the Emergency Response Team to execute a search warrant at a home in the area. They arrested a man and a woman at the scene. Police also seized a number of “offence-related property” and narcotics.

Police say it was the second time this month that a search warrant had been executed at the property.

A second woman was also arrested in connection with the investigation.

The first two suspects are due in court Monday to face charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, robbery, overcoming resistance, unlawful confinement, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The second woman is due to appear in court at a later date.

Police say the victim has been released from hospital.

They also say the incident wasn’t random as the parties are known to one another.