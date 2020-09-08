HALIFAX -- A man and woman are facing charges after they allegedly abducted a 14-year-old youth reported missing in Nova Scotia’s Lunenburg County.

The RCMP received a report about the missing teen around 4:40 p.m. Monday.

Police learned the teen may be in the Conquerall Mills area with a woman they know.

Officers searched the Conquerall Mills area and found the woman and teen walking along Conquerall Road with a man Tuesday morning.

The woman and man were arrested at the scene without incident.

The 29-year-old Kings County woman and 31-year-old Lunenburg County man each face a charge of abduction of a person under the age of 16.

The accused were released on conditions to have no contact with the teen. They are due to appear in Bridgewater provincial court on Nov. 25.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.