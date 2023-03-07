Man, woman face charges following Emergency Response Team raid in Halifax: police

A man and woman are facing charges after police seized drugs and a weapon from a home in Halifax last week.

On Friday around 6:20 p.m., officers from Halifax Regional Police’s Quick Response Unit stopped a vehicle on Barrington Street in relation to an ongoing investigation.

The force says officers seized a quantity of cocaine and hydromorphone from the vehicle and a man was arrested at the scene.

Later in the day, officers from the unit along with the RCMP’s Emergency Response Team searched a home on Adams Avenue in Halifax.

Police say officers seized a quantity of pregabalin pills, cash and illegal cigarettes from the home. They say a woman at the home was arrested and had weapon on her.

A 54-year-old man is due in Halifax provincial court at a later date to face two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

A 36-year-old woman is due in Halifax provincial court at a later date to face one count of possession of a prohibited weapon.