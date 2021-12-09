Man, woman face slew of theft-related charges after items stolen from vehicle

HALIFAX -

A man and woman are facing a number of charges related to a theft from a vehicle in Halifax.

Police were called to Long Lake Park just after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday after two suspects broke into a vehicle and stole a purse containing credit cards.

The suspects left the area in a vehicle before officers arrived on the scene.

A short time later, police attempted to stop a vehicle matching the description of the automobile the suspects were driving. The vehicle got away from police but officers found it parked on Chelsea Lane in Halifax.

Police arrested the two occupants and recovered some of the stolen property.

Michael Francis, 40, was scheduled to appear In Halifax Provincial Court Thursday to face the following charges:

• Property damage;

• Theft under $5,000;

• Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000;

• Fraud under $5,000;

• Resist arrest;

• Operating a vehicle in a dangerous manner;

• Failing to stop for police; and

• Breach of undertaking.

Maggie McDowell, 36, is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court at a later date to face the following charges:

• Property damage;

• Theft under $5,000;

• Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000;

• Fraud under $5,000;

• Fail to comply with a probation order; and

• Breach of release orders.