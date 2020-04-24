Man, woman facing charges after reports of shots fired in Saint John
HALIFAX -- A man and woman are facing charges after reports of shots being fired in uptown Saint John on Thursday.
In a news release, police say officers arrived at an apartment building on Peters Street just after 3 a.m.
The officers arrested several people at the scene.
No one was injured.
A 37-year-old man made a brief court appearance in connection with the incident. Bryan Cogswell is facing a charge of discharging a firearm and is due back in court on Monday for a bail hearing.
A 31-year-old woman is also facing charges in connection with the incident. She was released from custody and is due to appear in court.
A 38-year-old man was also taken into custody, but has since been released. He was returned to jail because his parole has been revoked.
The Major Crime Unit continues their investigation.