HALIFAX -- A man and woman are facing charges after reports of shots being fired in uptown Saint John on Thursday.

In a news release, police say officers arrived at an apartment building on Peters Street just after 3 a.m.

The officers arrested several people at the scene.

No one was injured.

A 37-year-old man made a brief court appearance in connection with the incident. Bryan Cogswell is facing a charge of discharging a firearm and is due back in court on Monday for a bail hearing.

A 31-year-old woman is also facing charges in connection with the incident. She was released from custody and is due to appear in court.

A 38-year-old man was also taken into custody, but has since been released. He was returned to jail because his parole has been revoked.

The Major Crime Unit continues their investigation.