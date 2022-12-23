Man, woman facing charges after search at Bedford Highway motel: Halifax police

Halifax Regional Police say a man and a woman are facing several firearms charges following a search at a local motel.

Police conducted the search in the 300-block of the Bedford Highway around 6 a.m. Thursday.

A man and a woman were arrested and a firearm was seized, according to a news release Friday.

Anthony Michael Stokes, 49, and Bayna Dawn Shea, 47, appeared in Halifax provincial court Thursday to face charges of:

unauthorized possession of a firearm

possession of a firearm without a license

possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon without a license

possession of a firearm knowing possession is unauthorized

storing of a firearm or restricted weapon contrary to regulations

Stokes also faces two counts of possessing a firearm contrary to a court order as well as three counts of failing to obey the conditions of a probation order.