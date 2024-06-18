Man, woman facing charges after traffic stop, weapon seizure in Bedford, N.S.

A man and a woman are facing firearms-related charges after a traffic stop in Bedford, N.S., Monday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say they conducted the traffic stop and seized a weapon around 9:20 a.m.

Police say vehicle involved left the road and struck a pole before the driver fled on foot in the Bedford Highway and Union Street area.

Officers then began searching for the driver.

Police say the 40-year-old was arrested Monday evening in the 200 block of Rocky Lake Drive.

Russell Timothy Parker was scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Tuesday to face charges of:

possession of a firearm contrary to an order

possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

possession of a firearm in a vehicle

possession of a firearm with no license/certificate

unauthorized possession of firearm

carrying a concealed weapon

possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace

storing a firearm or restricted weapon contrary to regulations

unsafe storage of a firearm

dangerous operation of a conveyance

flight from peace officer - failure to stop motor vehicle while being pursued

failure to comply with condition of release order other than the condition to attend court

The vehicle’s 20-year-old passenger was arrested at the scene.

Logan MacLeod is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date to face charges of:

storing a firearm or restricted weapon contrary to regulations

possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace

carrying a concealed weapon

unauthorized possession of firearm

unsafe storage of a firearm

possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

possession of a firearm in a vehicle

possession of a firearm with no license/certificate

