    • Man, woman facing charges after traffic stop, weapon seizure in Bedford, N.S.

    Halifax police on scene in Bedford, N.S., on June 17, 2024. (Source: Mike Lamb/CTV News Atlantic) Halifax police on scene in Bedford, N.S., on June 17, 2024. (Source: Mike Lamb/CTV News Atlantic)
    A man and a woman are facing firearms-related charges after a traffic stop in Bedford, N.S., Monday morning.

    Halifax Regional Police say they conducted the traffic stop and seized a weapon around 9:20 a.m.

    Police say vehicle involved left the road and struck a pole before the driver fled on foot in the Bedford Highway and Union Street area.

    Officers then began searching for the driver.

    Police say the 40-year-old was arrested Monday evening in the 200 block of Rocky Lake Drive.

    Russell Timothy Parker was scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Tuesday to face charges of:

    • possession of a firearm contrary to an order
    • possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm
    • possession of a firearm in a vehicle
    • possession of a firearm with no license/certificate
    • unauthorized possession of firearm
    • carrying a concealed weapon
    • possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace
    • storing a firearm or restricted weapon contrary to regulations
    • unsafe storage of a firearm
    • dangerous operation of a conveyance
    • flight from peace officer - failure to stop motor vehicle while being pursued
    • failure to comply with condition of release order other than the condition to attend court

    The vehicle’s 20-year-old passenger was arrested at the scene.

    Logan MacLeod is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date to face charges of:

    • storing a firearm or restricted weapon contrary to regulations
    • possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace
    • carrying a concealed weapon
    • unauthorized possession of firearm
    • unsafe storage of a firearm
    • possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm
    • possession of a firearm in a vehicle
    • possession of a firearm with no license/certificate

