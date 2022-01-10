Man, woman facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, following stabbing incident: Halifax police

Halifax Regional Police say they have charged a man and a woman with attempted murder following a stabbing incident in Dartmouth.

Just after 4 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 6, police responded to a report of an injured man in the 0-100 block of Roleika Drive.

Police say upon arrival, a 57-year-old man was located with stab wounds. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

According to police, the victim was assaulted by a man and woman who were known to him. They add that the suspects left the area before officers arrived on scene.

Around 4 a.m. on Saturday, police say they arrested a woman without incident at an address on Roleika Drive.

"The man initially fled from officers but was arrested a short time later at the same address," wrote police in a news release Monday.

Detra Johnson, 43, was scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court Monday to face charges of:

attempted murder

aggravated assault

assault with a weapon

robbery

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

breach of probation

Johnson is also facing two counts each of theft under $5,000, possession of stolen property, and breach of probation in relation to two recent thefts from Kent stores in Dartmouth and Halifax.

Garfield William Flint, 43, was scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court Monday to face charges of:

attempted murder

robbery

aggravated assault

assault causing bodily harm

breach of probation

Both accused are also facing charges of break-and-enter, property damage and breach of probation in relation to a recent break-in at a residence on Ruben Court in Dartmouth.