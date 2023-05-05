Man, woman, found dead inside Cape Breton home: RCMP

Police found two people dead inside a home in Inverness County, Nova Scotia late last month.

The RCMP was asked to do a wellness check on residents of a home in Malagawatch, N.S., on April 30.

When officers arrived, they found the bodies of a man, 86, and a woman, 59, inside.

The force says their deaths are not suspicious and the medical examiner is determining how they died.

No names have been released.

For the latest Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.