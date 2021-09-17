HALIFAX -- A man and a woman from Digby, N.S. have been arrested in relation to a cocaine trafficking investigation.

On Thursday, members with the Digby RCMP executed a search warrant at a home on Birch Street in Digby.

Police say they arrested two people at the home without incident.

According to RCMP, officers searched the home and seized crack cocaine and cash.

A 41-year-old woman and a 77-year-old man were released on conditions and will appear in Digby Provincial Court on Nov. 15.

Police say both will be facing charges of possession of cocaine for the purposes of trafficking.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Digby RCMP or Crime Stoppers.