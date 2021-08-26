Advertisement
Man, woman from Pictou County facing several drug-related charges following traffic stop
Published Thursday, August 26, 2021 10:44PM ADT
HALIFAX -- The New Glasgow Regional Police has charged a man and a woman from Pictou County following a traffic stop in New Glasgow, N.S. on Thursday.
Around 8:30 a.m., the New Glasgow Regional Police say they stopped a Chevrolet Malibu on Westville Road for a "motor vehicle violation."
Police say further investigation by officers led to the seizure of methamphetamine, cannabis marijuana and drug paraphernalia from the vehicle.
A 38-year-old woman was arrested and is facing multiple charges, including:
- possession for the purpose of trafficking
- offences under the cannabis control act
- offences under the motor vehicle act
A 29-year-old man was also charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Both the man and woman were released from custody on strict conditions and will appear in Pictou Provincial Court in November.