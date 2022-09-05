Man, woman on motorcycle die in collision with SUV: N.B. RCMP

A man and woman from Dartmouth, N.S., are dead after two vehicles collided on Route 114 in Hopewell Hill, N.B.

The RCMP, firefighters and paramedics were called to a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV on the highway just before 5 p.m. Sunday.

Police believe the crash happened when the SUV crossed the centre line into oncoming traffic and hit the motorcycle.

The RCMP says the man and woman on the motorcycle died at the scene as a result of their injuries. They were both 54 years old.

The driver of the SUV was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A member of the New Brunswick Coroners Office and an RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene and are helping with the investigation.

Police say the cause of the crash remains under investigation.