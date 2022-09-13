Man, youth charged in break-and-enter at Charlottetown business

A man and youth from Summerside, P.E.I., have been charged following a break-and-enter at a business in Charlottetown.

At 5 a.m. Tuesday, Charlottetown Police Services responded to a report that two “suspicious” people, who were carrying liquor bottles and wearing masks, were leaving the waterfront area on Lower Water Street.

Officers determined a break-and-enter had happened at a local business. Police say video surveillance helped them identify the two suspects, who were located and arrested a short time later.

An 18-year-old man and a youth were both charged with break-and-enter.

They were released from custody on conditions and will appear in provincial court at a later date.