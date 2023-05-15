Man, youth charged with attempted murder in Eskasoni: RCMP

The RCMP says they have charged an 18-year-old and a 17-year-old with attempted murder following a disturbance in Eskasoni, N.S.

Police responded to a report of a disturbance near John Paul’s Lane around 1:30 a.m. Friday.

Police say officers observed six people engaged in an altercation outside a home, two of whom had baseball bats.

Those involved in the altercation were known to each other, according to police.

“Officers quickly calmed the situation and dispersed the group, at which time they located a man lying on the ground. The 37-year-old Eskasoni man was suffering serious facial injuries and was transported to hospital by EHS,” said Cpl. Chris Marshall in a news release Monday.

According to the release, officers also located a 32-year-old Eskasoni man who had suffered a head injury, but he did not receive medical treatment.

Police say they located two suspects on Monday morning, both were arrested and brought into custody.

Gemini Paul, 18, has been charged with:

attempted murder

aggravated assault

assault with a weapon

possession of a weapon

uttering threats

The 17-year-old youth was charged with:

attempted murder

aggravated assault

Both are scheduled to appear in Sydney provincial court Monday evening.

