HALIFAX -- Police say an exercise involving a mannequin has produced "useful information" and a dive team will be returning to the waterways in Truro, N.S., as the investigation into the disappearance of a three-year-old boy continues.

The mannequin was dropped into Lepper Brook and Salmon River, near where Dylan Ehler was last seen on May 6, Wednesday evening.

It was made to match the weight and height of the three-year-old boy and was wearing similar clothing.

The mannequin was also equipped with radio transmitters. Reporting stations were set up along the river to capture the signal, while a helicopter tracked the mannequin from the air.

“As the mannequin floats, the idea is that it will give a position to the receivers and it will be able to help us map and chart a possible area to search again,” Truro Police Chief Dave MacNeil explained to CTV News.

Divers and members of Colchester Ground Search and Rescue assisted police with the launch and tracking of the mannequin’s movements in the water.

In the end, police say the weather and water conditions were not exactly the same as the day Dylan was reported missing.

“This trial was not meant to be an exact science; however, it is believed that the exercise did produce some useful information that the team will be evaluating,” said the Truro Police Service in a statement on Thursday.

Police say the data from the exercise has been collected, mapped and charted, and the dive team has been briefed.

“The dive team will be returning with a side sonar scanning device that should identify objects that need further inspection in the water,” said police.

They did not indicate when divers will be returning to the scene.

Police advise against citizen search parties

Meanwhile, police are asking residents not to conduct their own searches for the boy.

They are aware of an online group inviting people to search for Dylan this weekend, but say they don’t support the idea.

“We understand that people are trying to be helpful, but there is great risk to untrained people conducting these types of searches as Ground Search and Rescue and the Fire Service are equipped with the proper equipment and training," said the Truro Police Service in a statement.

They noted that properties along the river are privately-owned and accessing them without permission would be considered trespassing.

Police are also reminding residents that COVID-19 restrictions related to physical distancing and social gatherings remain in effect and will be enforced.

Boy disappeared from yard last week

Police said last week that Dylan had been playing in his grandmother’s yard on Elizabeth Street the afternoon of May 6.

Police said the woman became distracted by the family’s dog and, when she turned back around, the boy was gone.

Dylan was reported missing around 1:20 p.m. and police launched an extensive search for the boy that afternoon.

Recovery operation focused on waterways

Early on, police canvassed the neighbourhood and scoured the area.

The focus of the search shifted to Lepper Brook, located near the grandmother’s home, after crews found the little boy’s boots in the brook the evening of May 6.

Crews continued to scour the ground and waterways, including the brook and Salmon River, on May 7.

However, that evening, police confirmed that the search for Dylan had shifted to a recovery operation.

The search continued from May 8 to May 11, with crews continuing to focus much of their efforts on the brook, the river, and expanding the search into Cobequid Bay.

Police also returned to the Elizabeth Street area and re-canvassed the neighbourhood.

The six-day search included support from local police, a K9 unit, the Truro Fire Service, Ground Search and Rescue teams from Colchester County and Halifax, a Department of Natural Resources helicopter, as well as a dive team.

Active search for missing toddler suspended

After consulting with Ground Search and Rescue, police said on Tuesday that the search for the missing boy had “been exhausted."

As a result, the active search for Dylan has been suspended, but his disappearance is still under investigation as a missing persons case.

Police say foul play is not suspected at this time.

Anyone with information on Dylan’s whereabouts is asked to call Truro Police at 902-895-5351.