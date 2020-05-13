HALIFAX -- While the active search for a missing toddler has ended in Truro, N.S., police say the investigation into his disappearance is ongoing, and they will be using an “innovative technique” as they continue to search for clues.

The Truro Police Service says a mannequin that is roughly the same height and weight as Dylan Ehler will be launched into Lepper Brook Wednesday afternoon. Radio frequency equipment will be attached to the mannequin.

The provincial dive team and Colchester Ground Search and Rescue will be assisting police with the launch on Wednesday -- exactly one week after the three-year-old boy was reported missing.

Police say the mannequin will be tracked overhead by a helicopter and reporting stations will be set up along the Salmon River to capture the signal. The provincial dive team will be stationed in the Salmon River during this time.

The stop logs will also be pulled out of the reservoir on Lepper Brook to simulate the conditions of the day Dylan disappeared.

“As today’s tides are similar to those of May 6, conditions are ideal for this new technique,” said police in a statement.

“It is hoped that this technique will produce new information and assist in locating any new potential searching areas.”

Police are asking residents not to call 911 to report anything suspicious in the Salmon River during the operation Wednesday afternoon.

Active search for missing toddler suspended

Police said Tuesday that the active search for Dylan Ehler has been suspended, but the investigation into his disappearance is ongoing.

Police said they met with the boy’s family on Tuesday and provided an overview of the extensive search efforts to locate the missing toddler.

After consulting with Ground Search and Rescue, Truro police said the ground, water and air search for the missing boy had “been exhausted."

“Regrettably, the extensive search efforts over the last six days have not located Dylan. In consultation with Ground Search and Rescue, the decision has been made to conclude the active search component of this case,” said Truro Police Chief Dave MacNeil in a statement on Tuesday.

“As new leads or information is brought forward, the search can very quickly be reactivated.”

MacNeil said Dylan’s disappearance is still under investigation as a missing persons case, but foul play is not suspected at this time.

Anyone with information on Dylan’s whereabouts is asked to call Truro Police at 902-895-5351.

Boy disappeared from yard last week

Police said last week that Dylan had been playing in his grandmother’s yard on Elizabeth Street the afternoon of May 6.

Police said the woman became distracted by the family’s dog and, when she turned back around, the boy was gone.

Dylan was reported missing around 1:20 p.m. and police launched an extensive search for the boy that afternoon.

Recovery operation focused on waterways

Early on, police canvassed the neighbourhood and scoured the area.

The focus of the search shifted to Lepper Brook, located near the grandmother’s home, after crews found the little boy’s boots in the brook the evening of May 6.

Crews continued to scour the ground and waterways, including the brook and Salmon River, on May 7. However, that evening, police confirmed that the search for Dylan had shifted to a recovery operation.

The search continued from Friday to Monday, with crews continuing to focus much of their efforts on the brook, the river, and expanding the search into Cobequid Bay.

Police also returned to the Elizabeth Street area and re-canvassed the neighbourhood.

However, police said their efforts have failed to produce any new information on the boy’s whereabouts.

The six-day search included support from local police, a K9 unit, the Truro Fire Service, Ground Search and Rescue teams from Colchester County and Halifax, a Department of Natural Resources helicopter, as well as a dive team.