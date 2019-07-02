

CTV Atlantic





Hundreds of people braved the rain on Canada Day to take-in the 21 gun salute at Citadel Hill.

At Citadel's Army Museum, thousands of visitors and locals alike flocked indoors to learn about our country's military history.

The museum's curator says attendance was record-breaking.

“The weather played into our hands, where we had 4,151 visitors which totally smashed our previous high of around 2,500 on Canada Day,” said Ken Hynes, the Army Museum’s curator.

The large number of visitors translated into plenty of donations to the non-for-profit museum.

It was much different situation for businesses that rely on the weather to make money during the summer months.

“It was fun, though,” said Paul Agsteribbe of the Stubborn Goat Beer Garden.“Alot of people came out, but we certainly didn't get the crowds we were hoping for.”

Despite the rain, the beer garden stayed open all weekend on the Halifax waterfront.

Much like other businesses on the boardwalk, they’re grateful this was only the first long weekend of the summer.

“It was different from last year,” said I Love Bikes CEO Sarah Craig. “I would say it’s one of the coldest and wettest Canada Day long weekends that we've had in a while.”

Some locally owned companies had to cancel tours and miss out on big business because the weather wouldn't cooperate.

“If it had been a nice sunny weekend, we would have been much busier for sure, but now the sun is so out it's all good,” said Max Rastelli of Segway Nova Scotia.

And it was all good for many Canadians who didn't let a little rain ruin their weekend fun.

“We made the most of it,” said one Haligonian. “The rain did not dampen it; if you're a true Canadian it doesn't bother you. Yeah that's right.”

It didn't bother a family enjoying all the activities at the Halifax Common and experiencing their first Canada Day.

“We got to know about the Canadian culture,” said the new resident. “So the tattoo, the camping, so we liked it very much these are pretty fun!”

It was a fun experience that'll likely only get better as the weather improves.

“I hope so, I mean it is the first, or second, of July, so we have a lot of summer left,” Rastelli said.

That should give plenty of time for everyone to enjoy a little fun in the sun this season.

Businesses on the Halifax waterfront are optimistic it will be successful summer. This was only the first long weekend of the season and there are plenty more weekends in store, so businesses are hopeful that the sun will be shining throughout the months of July, August and September.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Suzette Belliveau.